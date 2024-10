Road Closed By Serious Crash - State Highway 16, Helensville

A section of State Highway 16, Helensville is closed following a serious crash.

The crash, involving two vehicles, occurred at the intersection of State Highway 16 and Wharepapa Road and was reported to Police at 7.25am today.

One person is reported to have serious injuries and one person has moderate injuries.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to follow signage in the area.

