Appeal For Information And CCTV Following Indecent Assault, Manukau

Counties Manukau Police are appealing for information from the public following a serious incident that took place in Goodwood Heights, on Friday 25 October at around 8pm.

A child playing in Aronia Park was approached by an unknown man who offered to walk her home.

This man has then indecently assaulted her in nearby bushes.

The child has screamed for help, and the man fled the scene. A neighbour called Police who responded immediately but were unable to locate the man.

The victim is being cared for by their family and supported by Police.

We encourage anyone who may be feeling unsafe or have concerns about suspicious behaviour, to call Police on 111.

Several people were in Aronia Park, which is on the corner of Everglade Drive and Aronia Way, at the time of the assault and we want to hear from them.

We would also like to hear from any residents in the wider park area who may have CCTV cameras on their property that cover Aronia Way, Everglade Drive, Keri Anne Place and Correa Court.

If you have footage or information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please reference job number 241025/7415.

We also ask anyone driving in that area at around between 6pm and 8pm with recorded dash cam footage to contact Police and reference the file number above.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

