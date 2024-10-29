Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Appeal For Information And CCTV Following Indecent Assault, Manukau

Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 8:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Counties Manukau Police are appealing for information from the public following a serious incident that took place in Goodwood Heights, on Friday 25 October at around 8pm.

A child playing in Aronia Park was approached by an unknown man who offered to walk her home.

This man has then indecently assaulted her in nearby bushes.

The child has screamed for help, and the man fled the scene. A neighbour called Police who responded immediately but were unable to locate the man.

The victim is being cared for by their family and supported by Police.

We encourage anyone who may be feeling unsafe or have concerns about suspicious behaviour, to call Police on 111.

Several people were in Aronia Park, which is on the corner of Everglade Drive and Aronia Way, at the time of the assault and we want to hear from them.

We would also like to hear from any residents in the wider park area who may have CCTV cameras on their property that cover Aronia Way, Everglade Drive, Keri Anne Place and Correa Court.

If you have footage or information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please reference job number 241025/7415.

We also ask anyone driving in that area at around between 6pm and 8pm with recorded dash cam footage to contact Police and reference the file number above.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 