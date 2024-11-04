Appeal For Information Following Burglary, Roxburgh

Alexandra Police are wanting to hear from anyone who witnessed a man acting suspiciously around vehicles in the Roxburgh area on Sunday.

A man was arrested following a burglary at a commercial premises on Teviot Street, Roxburgh just before midday.

He was found to be in possession of a quantity of coins, and Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed a man interfering with vehicles or acting suspiciously on Sunday morning around Teviot Street and the surrounding areas.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241102/4429.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

