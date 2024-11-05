Summer Cruise Season In Auckland Gets Underway

Scenic Eclipse II (Photo/Supplied)

Port of Auckland’s cruise team is gearing up for another busy season with more than 100 ships scheduled to arrive this summer.

An estimated 108 ships and 230,000 passengers are expected to visit Auckland during the official summer cruise season, which started on October 1 and wraps at the end of April 2025.

According to the latest economic analysis commissioned by Cruise Lines International Association and the New Zealand Cruise Association, during the 2023-24 season, Auckland saw $604.7 million in economic benefits and supported 4,184 jobs.

This season, Auckland will remain the first port-of-arrival for the majority of cruise ships with Queens Wharf and Princes Wharf temporarily transformed into cruise passenger terminals. The port co-ordinates up to 25 traffic management, 25 security personnel, border control, stevedores and ground handlers to facilitate the safe embarking and disembarking of passengers.

Avinash Murthy, Port of Auckland Head of Marine & Cruise Operations says: “Cruise passengers and crew are a welcome economic boost to the region, providing revenue to our visitor and tourism sector. Because the port is in the city centre, it is very easy for passengers to find plenty of great restaurants, bars, retail shops and tourist attractions in close proximity.”

Twelve of the ships will be maiden calls to New Zealand including Cunard's new luxury cruise ship, the Queen Anne, which launched in May – the first new ship for Cunard in 14 years. The Queen Anne has 14 decks and accommodates up to 3,000 passengers, and proudly displays the largest art collection at sea.

Another first-time cruise ship calling into Auckland this Thursday is the Scenic Eclipse II, an ultra-luxury ship, for a maximum of just 228 guests. It features verandah suites, butler service, two helicopters and a custom-made submersible for excursions.

Disney Wonder will return to New Zealand for a second season in late November, featuring Broadway-style shows, themed dining, character encounters and fireworks at sea.

The port’s cruise team is committed to reducing the number of cruise ships at Princes Wharf and minimising disruptions for Auckland commuters in the Downtown Ferry Basin.

The port plans to build a multi-purpose berth on the northern end of its Bledisloe Terminal which will be used for cruise and cargo operations. This will be able to handle the largest cruise ships that come to Auckland and reduce cruise ships in the Downtown Ferry Basin.

In the meantime, the port has worked with the Auckland Transport Harbourmaster to extend the time cruise ships are restricted from manoeuvring in the Downtown Ferry Basin by an additional hour.

The start of the evening stand-down period will remain at 4.30pm but will be extended from 6.05pm to 7.05pm every day. This came into effect on 1 October. Cruise ships do not manoeuvre during these periods to minimise disruption for ferry users during peak commuter times.

The evening stand-down period for cruise ships is stipulated by the Auckland Transport Harbourmaster with the port company working with cruise operators, industry groups and Auckland Transport on the new hours.

