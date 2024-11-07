For Sale: Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s Iconic Pink Caravan In Search Of A New Home

Photo/Supplied.

An iconic retro pink caravan, which has spent the past decade delivering life-saving breast health education throughout regional New Zealand, is seeking a new home.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is selling its pink caravan, affectionately known as Pinkie, now that the beloved vehicle has been retired. The caravan is up for auction on Trade Me with a $7,500 reserve, giving caravan enthusiasts an opportunity to be Pinkie’s new owner while also contributing to a good cause.

The Foundation launched Pinkie in 2014 to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The goal was to visit small towns across New Zealand to spread awareness about breast cancer and how early detection provides the best protection.

Pinkie enjoyed an illustrious 10-year career as Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s expert breast nurse educators travelled on board the caravan, visiting communities that lack specialist health services. On average, they stopped in 60 towns a year from Kaitaia to Bluff, having vital conversations with 4,000 people about breast health.

In the last year, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ has been able to upgrade to two new self-drive campervans thanks to donations from generous New Zealanders, so Pinkie is now up for sale.

Adèle Gautier, head of research & strategic programmes at Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s who was integral to Pinkie’s creation, says she’s more than just a caravan – she has been a crucial part of the charity’s mission to stop deaths from breast cancer and her success has been thanks to a real community effort:

“The impact we’ve had in educating New Zealanders about breast cancer wouldn’t have been possible without Pinkie and volunteers from the NZ Motor Caravan Association, who gave up their time to tow the caravan around the country.

“Pinkie was also a way for us to connect with communities at a grassroots level to say thank you to the people who’d supported us through their donations.

“She has done us well for a good 10 years. I’ll always have great nostalgia for Pinkie but now it’s time for her to have a new adventure and I can’t wait to hear about what she’ll get up to next.”

Pinkie was purpose-built for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ by Kevin Redshaw of Timeless Caravans in Palmerston North, who described building the caravan as “the best thing I’ve ever done”. He donated much of his time to the cause and enlisted many suppliers to donate products for free or cost price. Several of those involved in building the caravan have family members affected by breast cancer and jumped at the chance to help get the message out.

Pinkie embarked on her first nationwide tour in October 2014, taking six months across both islands and including an Interislander ferry crossing. Now that the programme has expanded to two state-of-the-art campervans, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s nurse educators are able to get around the country more easily with the ability to travel to more remote and isolated communities and reach even more people.

The Trade Me auction is running until 18 November and the listing can be found here - https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/caravans-motorhomes/caravans/17-20-ft/listing/5003845780

Proceeds raised from the sale of the caravan will go towards Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s vital work in early detection education, patient support and ground-breaking research.

