New Zealand Wins Prestigious Place Brand Of The Year

Aotearoa New Zealand has won Place Brand of the Year at the 2024 global City Nation Place Awards. This prestigious international award recognises outstanding efforts in promoting New Zealand on the world stage.

The City Nation Place Awards celebrate the strategic thinking behind managing the reputation of destinations worldwide. On behalf of international-facing Government agencies, New Zealand Story led the awarded work on the country’s core values, ngā mātāpono.

Research shows that New Zealand’s country brand is worth USD $250B, and a strong country image enhances our attractiveness for foreign direct investment, tourism, international students and talent. It also gives our exporters a competitive edge, making New Zealand products and services more desirable and valuable in the global marketplace.

New Zealand is renowned for stunning landscapes, exceptional cuisine, and friendly people – but to increase economic value, including for our products, services, and experiences, the country must continue to expand its appeal to grow and diversify.

New Zealand’s country values collectively underpin New Zealand’s offering to the world. Tested in nine countries where they were positively received, these values help guide how New Zealand government agencies and exporters communicate and deliver compelling stories internationally.

David Downs, CEO of New Zealand Story, commented: “Winning the Place Brand of the Year category in these Awards is no small feat – it’s a bit like winning the World Cup of country branding. It just shows the strength of New Zealand’s brand globally.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We should be proud that our unique values and cultural heritage resonates at an international level like this. It helps New Zealand build a deeper connection with audiences around the world.”

The winners of the City Nation Place Awards were announced on 7 November 2024 in London, marking a significant milestone for New Zealand. Hon Phil Goff CNZM, New Zealand’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, accepted the award on behalf of New Zealand.

About New Zealand Story Group

New Zealand Story Group’s purpose is to protect, enhance and promote Brand New Zealand to expand the country’s reputation internationally. Our goal is to maintain and expand what New Zealand is known for to improve knowledge, consideration, favourability, and preference for New Zealand products and services.

We create quality resources to provide exporters, the Government and its agencies with the tools, skills and knowledge to communicate more consistent and compelling stories about New Zealand to shift perceptions, open doors and grow opportunities.

New Zealand Story is also responsible for the protection of our national symbol, the FernMark.

© Scoop Media

