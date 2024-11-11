Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lindsay McKenzie Has A Tall Ask Ahead

Monday, 11 November 2024, 7:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Commenting on former Tasman and Gisborne Council Chief Executive Lindsay McKenzie’s appointment as Crown Observer at Wellington City Council, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Some experienced hands to knock heads together at Wellington City Council won’t go amiss, but real cultural change is needed.

“Officers pulling strings behind the scenes has seen accountability melt away. That’s the real lingering blight on Wellington’s governance.

“Weakening democracy further by installing Commissioners will only make the issues worse. For Wellington’s sake, a Crown Observer can’t be the first step on this slippery slope.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 