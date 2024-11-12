North Island Hīkoi – Plan Ahead And Expect Delays

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) and Auckland Transport (AT) are urging people to plan ahead and check the latest information before travelling in the city tomorrow, with the North Island hīkoi (march) expected to result in significant disruptions and delays on the state highway network and on local roads, including through the Auckland CBD.

NZTA and AT are working with NZ Police to prepare for possible disruptions from the planned hīkoi, which is scheduled to arrive in Auckland on Tuesday evening.

NZ Police is leading the operational planning and response to the hīkoi, which has the potential to cause significant congestion, disruption and delays on key highways and arterial routes in the city tomorrow.

NZTA has agreed with Police that two lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge will be closed from early Wednesday morning in order to ensure the safety of hīkoi participants and road users. This will affect morning peak hour traffic in both directions. The lanes will be re-opened to traffic as soon as it is safe to so.

Closures will be in place at the Stafford Road offramp, Curran Street onramp, and the two outer northbound lanes of the bridge itself. The Shelly Beach Road southbound offramp will also be closed.

NZTA and AT will be closely monitoring the impact of the hīkoi on the city’s transport network through our Auckland Transport Operations Centre, and we will provide real-time updates for road users on any delays or disruptions.

Road users travelling to work or school are advised to allow extra time and plan their route using the NZ Transport Agency Journey Planner.

Journey Planner: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner

Buses may experience delays or need to be detoured throughout the day. Auckland public transport users should allow extra time and plan ahead before travelling.

For the most up to date information including live tracking of buses, go to Live Departures on at.govt.nz or the AT Mobile app. To get notified of any major impact to your journey, subscribe to notifications for your bus route in the AT Mobile app.

AT Live Departures: https://at.govt.nz/

