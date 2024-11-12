SLSNZ Confirms Involvement In Response To Fatality At Piha Beach

Piha Incident Response Notification

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) can confirm that off duty surf lifeguards and the Piha Search and Rescue squad today responded to a fatality at South Piha beach after a female swimmer was caught in a rip at South Piha beach.

The beach was unpatrolled at the time of the incident.

An Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) was launched to retrieve the patient, and CPR was commenced by surf lifeguards at the scene. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Hato Hone St John also responded to the incident, however the patient was unable to be resuscitated.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand extends its sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

The surf lifeguards involved in the incident have been debriefed by a Duty Officer and have access to mental health support services.

Off-duty surf lifeguards also responded to two separate incidents in Raglan this afternoon, one incident in which two struggling surfers were rescued by IRB, and another incident in which another struggling surfer was assisted to safety.

