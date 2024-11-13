Police Update #4: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti

Participants gathered in Onepoto Domain and, at 9.30am, began to hīkoi on foot across the Harbour Bridge.

The first groups have completed the crossing and will be making their way through the CBD via Fanshawe Street. The ‘tail’ of the hīkoi is making its way onto the bridge now.

Traffic is continuing to flow in both directions.

We continue to remind motorists to expect delays in the vicinity of both side of the Harbour Bridge today.

People are encouraged to use the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi journey planner for real-time information on any delays at https://journeys.nzta.govt.nz (link is external)

An estimated 5000 people are taking part in this morning’s hīkoi, which has been peaceful, with no major issues reported.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

