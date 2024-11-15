Work Continuing Throughout The Weekend At Epitaph Slip, South Westland

Rock scaling crews clearing dangerously large and unstable rocks high above SH6 north of Haast resumed work this morning following delays on Thursday as wet weather made conditions treacherous on site.

Crews have been hard at work on the cliff face since Tuesday after setting up and getting a helipad for equipment delivery in place on Monday, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

On Thursday crews were forced to stop rock scaling work as rain set in around mid-afternoon, with around 100mm falling. Scaling work re-started this morning and is progressing well. Crews will be on site continuing with safety critical rock scaling work and road repairs throughout the weekend.

Following the completion of rock-scaling, crews will clear rockfall material and construct a bund to protect the road. The bund to protect the road, recycling fallen rock, can only be built once the rockfall risk from above is cleared enough for the crews on the ground to be safe.

NZTA understands the importance of this key route to the region, and work is being completed as quickly as possible to safely re-open the road. NZTA is providing regular updates to local government, businesses and the Department of Conservation, to keep everyone informed.

NZTA will provide a further update on Wednesday 5pm (20 November) which will include a definitive timeline for re-opening the road. We will provide updates earlier if they are available before that time.

What’s been achieved so far?

This week crews have filled several cracks in the highway caused by movement from the Epitaph Slip, as well as using airbags to release unstable rocks above the road.

Overhanging vegetation has been cleared, in some cases using explosives to get a clear look at rocks underneath and assess their stability.

Drainage work has started to dewater/drain the areas most susceptible to movement.

The protective bund design and its alignment next to the highway has been approved so crews are ready to install it once it is safe to do so.

Can I get to Fox Glacier and Franz Josef? What about Haast?

The route into the glacier towns and further south as far as Paringa is fully open from the north/Hokitika on SH6.

Drivers can access Haast from the southern Otago/Makarora side of SH6.

People cannot drive between the two at this stage.

The West Coast’s SH6 is open for business north of Lake Moeraki and from Haast south.

Lake Moeraki to Paringa Reopens

The section of highway north of Lake Moeraki to Paringa has fully reopened from Friday 15 November 2024. Traffic Management will remain in place as slip clearance work continues and road users should expect ongoing delays.

Updates on the West Coast page of NZTA’s traffic and travel updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/west-coast

