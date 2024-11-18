ORC Proposes Simplifying Its ECO Fund Application Process

A recent ORC review of its annual ECO Fund is looking to simplify the application process for interested environmental groups, including eligibility and assessment criteria.

ORC’s Principal Advisor Environmental Implementation, Anna Molloy, says the review of ECO Fund framework, including eligibility and assessment criteria, is to clarify the process and make applying easier for applicants.

“Year after year, we’re oversubscribed for funding and want to make the application process as easy as possible for these environmental groups. The results to date from these largely community-lead projects have been amazing,” Mrs Molloy says.

At the full Council meeting on Wednesday this week (20 Nov), in Balclutha, councillors will decide between options for the funding of wages criterion and then consider approving the eligibility criteria for each funding category; the revised assessment criteria; the terms and conditions for applicants and updating of the Assessment Panel’s Terms of Reference.

There will be two new funding categories considered, replacing two past funding categories; native planting for water quality will change to critical source area management on private land and native planting after pest plant control will broaden out to weed removal and revegetation.

The next round of ORC’s ECO Fund is scheduled to be opened in March 2025, with an estimated total funding available of up to $1.05 million (subject to approval).

People and groups interested in an ECO Fund application can register their interest via ORC’s website: ECO Fund.

As part of this process, they can ask to be notified of the next round opening, discuss with ORC staff their project idea or how their project would fit in terms of ECO Fund criteria and explain terms and conditions, before submitting an application.

*The ECO Fund website will be updated with the outcomes of the review and Council decisions shortly.

Summary of suggested Funding Categories under ECO Fund for 2025

Incentive Amount recommended Objectives Recommended changes General (on-ground and education) $300,000 No change To protect and enhance Otago’s environment.

To enable community-led environmental activities. The eligibility and assessment criteria have been clarified and are at Attachments 1 and 2. This includes an assessment criterion for education / capacity building type projects as these were unintentionally biased against with the current criteria. Large Scale Biodiversity Projects $450,000 Increased from $300,000 To protect and enhance native biodiversity.

To enable larger scale projects for significant biodiversity outcomes aligned with regional priorities. This incentive programme started in 2024 and was oversubscribed by 400%. It is proposed to increase the total amount this year. The eligibility and assessment criteria have been clarified and are at Attachments 1 and 2. Biodiversity enhancement on protected private land $100,000 No change To enhance existing protected areas of biodiversity on private land.

To enable private landholders to maintain existing biodiversity. This incentive programme has not changed. The eligibility and assessment criteria have been clarified and are at Attachments 1 and 2. Sustained rabbit management $100,000 No change To manage rabbit populations in new or existing community programme areas.

To enable landowners and community to work together to manage rabbit populations. This incentive programme has not changed. Eligibility and assessment criteria have been clarified and are at Attachments 1 and 2. Critical source area management on private land (NEW) $50,000 No change to the amount but changed objective. To improve water quality.

To support private landholder to manage critical source areas for native biodiversity. This incentive fund is proposed to replace the undersubscribed ‘Planting for water quality’ fund. The development of this fund will result in increased awareness of good management practice principles related to Critical Source Area management. Eligibility and assessment criteria are included at Attachments 1 and 2. Weed removal and revegetation (NEW) $50,000 No change to the amount, but changed objective To improve native vegetation through removal of weeds / pest plants and rehabilitation.

To increase area of native terrestrial biodiversity. This incentive fund amends the current planting after pest plant removal fund, enabling a more integrated approach to pests and weeds by including the removal and revegetation in the one project and broadens the focus to include invasive plant species which may not be declared “pests” in the RPMP. Biodiversity focus areas are mapped through ORC. Eligibility and assessment criteria are included at Attachments 1 and 2.

Background to the ECO Fund

The ECO Fund was established by ORC in July 2018 to support work which protects and enhances Otago’s environment and enable community-driven environmental activities. To date, the ECO fund has supported 166 projects (from 351 applications) totalling just over $2.59 million (out of $7.58 million requested) over 10 funding rounds. Each round has averaged 35 applications and has been oversubscribed by 300% on average.

The ECO Fund is reviewed annually with the last major review undertaken in 2021 with changes implemented in the 2022 funding round.

The current 2024 review includes feedback from staff, past assessors and past ECO Fund applicants. A strategic review of ORC environmental funding is currently underway, with the outcomes of this review to be implemented from Year 2 of the LTP onwards and could influence the 2026 ECO Fund round. This strategic review will be presented to Council prior to the end of June 2025.

As part of the 2024 review a survey was sent to 253 past applicants seeking feedback on their experience with the ECO Fund. There were 55 responses received from past applicants (22%), 85% of which have previously been successful with one of their applications. Those responses were used to inform the review and recommendations.

Another survey was sent to ORC staff members (6) and Assessment Panel members (6) seeking feedback on their experience in assessing ECO Fund applications. Six staff and four out of six Assessment Panel members provided feedback.

