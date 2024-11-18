Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Drugs, Guns, And Ammunition Located At Kapiti Coast House

Monday, 18 November 2024, 4:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Constable Sam Lewis, Wellington Gang Disruption Unit.

Wellington Police seized a large haul of ammunition, drugs, and firearms last week in Kapiti.

On Friday 15 November at around 7:30pm Police went to the address of a Mongrel Mob prospect in Waikanae Beach to assist with an unrelated matter.

Upon arrival, Police located cannabis at the address, a search warrant was executed, and a significant amount of cannabis plant and cannabis resin was located.

While inside the address Police also located and seized a Military Style Semi-Automatic (MSSR).22 rifle which is a prohibited firearm and a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun.

Police also located two .22 magazines – with a 16 round capacity, which are also prohibited.

Over 400 rounds of .22 ammunition, 25 rounds of slug and buckshot shotgun ammunition and two rifle silencers were found during the search.

One male, who does not hold a current New Zealand Firearms License was arrested at the scene.

Police work hard to hold offenders to account, especially those with the potential to cause serious harm in our communities, such as people unlawfully in the possession of firearms.

We will continue to keep the pressure on gang members, associates, and those attempting to evade the justice system.

The male aged 35-years-old from Kapiti was charged with multiple offences and held in custody and is next due to appear in court on Wednesday 20 November 2024.

