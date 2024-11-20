Reports Out Today Showcase Community Findings In Ground-breaking World First

The value of specific community-centric research has been substantiated today with the public release of in-depth research reports considered to be a world-first in policing research.

An Independent Panel, working in partnership with Police, commissioned community research teams to analyse fairness and equity in NZ policing, known as the Understanding Policing Delivery programme (UPD). Collectively, these research projects represent the most comprehensive picture we have of Māori and marginalised communities’ experiences of policing, enabled by community researchers with specialised expertise and relationships.

Researchers engaged with communities including: tāngata whaikaha, D/deaf and disabled people, wāhine Māori who experience family harm, people who have experienced significant mental distress, Takatāpui and members of the rainbow community, gang whānau, and Police sites of innovation.

Incidents of unprofessional conduct, including discriminatory behaviour, were reported. Researchers found that it is the systems, processes and cumulative experiences that are getting in the way of fair and equitable policing for all communities. More optimistically, authentic and collaborative community and policing innovations are making a difference.

Communities and police participants agreed on what is unfair and had shared solutions. Recommendations from the Independent Panel overseeing the research include for Police to 1) Value relational ways of working with communities and police-experienced whānau to provide more effective solutions, and 2) Amplify Māori and community-led local collaborations, where the Police play a supporting, enabling and resourcing role.

Dr Katie Bruce, Community Research board member, highlights a critical gap between government agencies and communities. “The power of community research can be realised when lived experience is valued and used to transform our systems towards a fair and just Aotearoa” she says. “At Community Research Aotearoa, we urge other government agencies to embrace this approach and incorporate community expertise into their processes.”

UPD was founded on kaupapa Māori research, a culturally grounded approach, ensuring that research processes and outcomes are aligned with Māori values and contribute positively to Māori communities. The research teams were Kaupapa Māori research organisation Ihi Research, disability research non-profit organisation the Donald Beasley Institute, and Kaupapa Māori and Pasifika research organisation, Mana Pounamu Consulting.

About Community Research Aotearoa: Communities in Aotearoa are rich in diverse knowledge. Our role is to amplify community research and share it with others to bring about positive change. We host collections of research on our website , have a new Te Tiriti podcast series, and connect and support community researchers.

About Katie Bruce: Katie is Kaiwhakahaere Matua | Chief Executive at Hui E! Community Aotearoa, an organisation that weaves collective voices and drives equitable systems change so that communities, hapū and iwi can do what they do best. She is also a Tangata Tiriti caucus Kaitiaki | board member at Community Research Aotearoa and Independent Panel member on the Understanding Policing Delivery programme, founded by Tā Kim Workman and chaired by Professor Khylee Quince.

