Gisborne Homicide Investigation - Police Seek Sightings Of Person On Bicycle

Gisborne Police are continuing to investigate the death of 67-year-old Wayne Tamahori Dewes in Elgin, Gisborne, during the early hours of 28 October 2024 (Labour Day).

(Photo/Supplied)

Police have made good progress in the homicide investigation in relation to the death of Mr Dewes, despite some reluctance by several witnesses to share information with investigators.

Police are seeking assistance from the community in relation to any sightings of a person on a bicycle in the Awapuni Road, Lytton Road and Elgin areas between 1.30am and 3am on 28 October 2024 (see photos and Google maps image).

Police are keen to speak to anyone that may have seen this person or even spoken to them during this time frame.

Information can be provided to Police via 105, quoting Operation Centre / file number 241028/4688.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

