Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Gisborne Homicide Investigation - Police Seek Sightings Of Person On Bicycle

Thursday, 28 November 2024, 3:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Gisborne Police are continuing to investigate the death of 67-year-old Wayne Tamahori Dewes in Elgin, Gisborne, during the early hours of 28 October 2024 (Labour Day).

(Photo/Supplied)

Police have made good progress in the homicide investigation in relation to the death of Mr Dewes, despite some reluctance by several witnesses to share information with investigators.

Police are seeking assistance from the community in relation to any sightings of a person on a bicycle in the Awapuni Road, Lytton Road and Elgin areas between 1.30am and 3am on 28 October 2024 (see photos and Google maps image).

Police are keen to speak to anyone that may have seen this person or even spoken to them during this time frame.

Information can be provided to Police via 105, quoting Operation Centre / file number 241028/4688.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 