Gang Members Arrested And Charged Following Violent Assault In Hamilton

Firearm seized (Photo/Supplied)

Police have arrested two Mongrel Mob members and one associate after they allegedly carried out a violent and unprovoked assault against a man in front of his children in Hamilton over the weekend.

At around 11:30am on 23 November, Police received multiple calls for service in relation to an incident on Coates Street.

A man was with his partner, and was putting his young children into his car when he was approached by two unknown males wearing Mongrel Mob regalia. Words were exchanged before the man was then assaulted.

The victim’s partner, along with a member of the public tried to step in to protect the victim.

Two associates of the offenders got involved and began assaulting the victim’s partner.

One of the associates left and returned with a spear gun, giving it to the gang member who then shot the victim through the leg with the spear gun.

All offenders then fled the scene.

Clothing featuring gang insignia seized (Photo/Supplied)

The victim was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition and undergone surgery to have the spear removed. Thankfully he is now in a stable condition.

Police have executed a number of search warrants, some of them utilising the Armed Offenders Squad, in relation to this violent assault and have located gang regalia and a firearm which have been seized.

We arrested two people in Hamilton yesterday and a man in Wellington overnight.

A 28-year-old man is appearing in Hamilton District Court today on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with intent to injure, and displaying gang insignia in a public place.

A 34-year-old man is appearing in Wellington District Court today on wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with intent to injure and displaying gang insignia in a public place. He also faces additional charges for supplying Class A drugs relating to a separate operation.

A 24-year-old woman will appear in Hamilton District Court at a later date for assault with intent to injure and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The police investigation continues and we are not ruling out the possibility of further arrests as the investigation continues.

Detective Sergeant Matt Lee says the alleged gang members and associates involved in this matter didn’t think twice about violently assaulting a man in front of his young children in broad daylight.

“Let these arrests be a clear message that Police and the Waikato community will not tolerate this type of abhorrent behaviour.”

As this matter is now before the courts, we are unable to comment further but Police will provide any further updates if available.

© Scoop Media

