Marlborough Living Cultural Treasure Award Nominations Open Today - MDC

Friday, 29 November 2024, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Council is now inviting nominations for the next Marlborough Living Cultural Treasure.

The award is open to individuals who have made an extraordinary, inspiring and significant contribution to cultural endeavour in Marlborough throughout their lifetime. Ideally, they have also shared their knowledge and passion with the community, helping to inspire future generations.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said she was looking forward to seeing the nominations. “I know there are Marlburians out there who are truly deserving. This award gives us a special opportunity to acknowledge them publicly for their service,” she said.

In 2012, the inaugural recipient of the Marlborough Living Cultural Treasure Award was Peg Moorhouse, Waikawa-based weaver and fibre artist. Most recently, in 2023, artist Clarry Neame joined the distinguished group of treasures.

Throughout the years Marlborough has honoured the contributions of some remarkable living cultural treasures including kapa haka teacher Nan Kahu Chadwick and composer and choreographer Kevin Moseley, whose inspiring musical skills have been shared with many. Others have been weaver Kairaranga Kaiako Margaret Bond, ceramic artist Fran Maguire, artists Clem Mellish, Triska Blumenfield and J S Parker, author Dame Joy Cowley and director and producer Duncan Whiting.

“Individually, each one contributed something uniquely special to Marlborough’s long and proud cultural and artistic heritage. Together, these individuals represent a legacy of exemplary service across the arts, culture and creative sectors,” Mayor Taylor said.

The award was established in 2012 by Marlborough Museum in partnership with Council and the Marlborough Express. In 2023, the Marlborough Heritage Trust closed its operations and in early 2024 Council agreed to take on guardianship of the award.

“It’s important that Council safeguards the award, ensuring it continues to honour the remarkable individuals who have been – and will in the future be – named as treasures,” Mayor Taylor said.

“Our guardianship aligns strongly with Te Atatū – Arts, Culture and Creativity Strategy 2024-2034. As the proverb in the strategy says: “Artistic excellence makes the world sit up and wonder.” Te Atatū highlights the important role of Council in celebrating the rich tapestry of local creative talent and acknowledging the invaluable contribution our creative people make to our region,” she said.

Nominations for the Marlborough Living Cultural Treasure Award close at 5pm on 24 January 2025. The award will be presented at a formal ceremony in April 2025.

For more information go to www.marlborough.govt.nz/our-community/grants-and-awards/marlborough-living-cultural-treasure-award

