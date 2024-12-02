Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Quick Arrests Following Assistance From Hamilton City Council City Safe

Monday, 2 December 2024, 6:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Andrea McBeth, Area Commander: Hamilton City -

Two men are in custody following an incident on Victoria Street, thanks to a collective effort with Hamilton City Council City Safe.

On Sunday 1 December at around 7.30pm, Police were alerted by a Hamilton City Safe Member that two men had taken a backpack from a bar after an assault.

Police were directed by City Safe cameras as the men fled the area in a vehicle, assisting Police with a description of the alleged offenders and the vehicle.

Police located the two men at a Rototuna address with the backpack and the pair were taken into custody without incident.

While searching the vehicle, Police located and seized an imitation firearm.

This is a great example of Police and the Council working together to ensure alleged offenders are promptly followed-up with and held to account.

The pair are due to appear in Court at a later date, both facing charges of common assault and theft from a person.

