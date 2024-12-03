NZDF Poised To Axe More Civilian Roles As It Faces A $360m Blowout In Costs

The PSA is alarmed that the New Zealand Defence Force is looking to make further cuts to the critical civilian workforce in order to slash $50m from its wage bill.

NZDF told staff across its military and civilian workforce last week that it wants to cut $50m through its Workforce Savings Programme in the 2025/26 financial year as part of plans to tackle a $360m blowout in spending.

"The Government’s shameful choice to underfund defence has again been laid bare," said Fleur Fitzsimons Assistant Secretary for Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"This puts New Zealand’s national security at risk as well as our ability to respond to disasters at home and in the Pacific - the Government is making an irresponsible and dangerous choice.

"The current industrial action has shown just how critical the civilian workforce is to the smooth operation of our defence force.

"The civilian workforce is cut to the bone right now. There has already been a damaging round of voluntary redundancies and NZDF has refused to fill important roles when civilian personnel have left.

"No amount of talking to the workforce can make these cuts right or lessen the blow to New Zealand’s national security and disaster preparedness.

"The Government is favouring tax relief for landlords over national security and a combat ready defence force supported by civilian personnel.

"The unstable geopolitical climate should be a wakeup call for a government obsessed with austerity.

"Now is not the time to undermine the defence of New Zealand. The Defence Force costs what is costs and the Government needs to front up and pay."

Note: the PSA understands some 200 roles in the civilian workforce of around 3000 have been disestablished this year. This includes 144 voluntary redundancies and other vacant roles not being filled.

