Two Browns Flush Out Accountability At Auckland Transport

Ratepayers across the Super City will be breathing a collective sigh of relief following today’s announcement by Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown to restore democratic accountability to Auckland’s transport system.

Speaking on behalf of the Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance, St Heliers ratepayer Jordan Williams said:

“For years, Aucklanders have been trapped in a backed-up system of bad decisions, but today the Browns have brought the plunger—and they’re not afraid to use it.”

“Ratepayers have often said that Auckland Transport is like a blocked toilet—expensive to fix, full of crap, and nobody is willing to take responsibility. That finally ended today.”

“Our team gets more complaints about Auckland Transport’s shoddy service, and speed hump fetishes, than any other part of Council. It has become a law unto itself, and today’s announcement is exactly what the Ratepayers’ Alliance has been campaigning for. Breaking it down, today’s announcement provides a much-needed sense of relief:

Shifting transport planning back to Auckland Council: “Today’s announcement strengthens democracy by scrapping Auckland Transport’s ‘statutory independence’ forcing it to answer to voters. No more flushing ratepayers’ money down the drain without oversight.”

“Today’s announcement strengthens democracy by scrapping Auckland Transport’s ‘statutory independence’ forcing it to answer to voters. No more flushing ratepayers’ money down the drain without oversight.” The new Auckland Regional Transport Committee: “This ensures all the big transport decisions will now be made by people who can be held accountable—if they drop the ball or leave something smelly behind, they’ll answer for it at the ballot box.”

“This ensures all the big transport decisions will now be made by people who can be held accountable—if they drop the ball or leave something smelly behind, they’ll answer for it at the ballot box.” Local Boards taking control: “Finally, Auckland’s neighbourhoods will have the power to tidy up their own backyards, whether it’s parking policies or speed limits. The status quo wasn’t cutting it. For years, Local Boards have been stuck cleaning up flaming turds left by Auckland Transport’s tone-deaf decisions, which ignored the clear views of local communities.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We congratulate Wayne Brown for taking a stand. He was elected to eject the bloated, constipated Auckland Transport, slim down the Super City, and make it run smoothly. This is a welcome relief for Auckland ratepayers—and not a moment too soon.”

Mr Williams concluded: “Now that Auckland Transport is back under Council control, the real challenge is to ensure strong leadership and cross-party unity to pave the way for the infrastructure Auckland desperately needs. Aucklanders cannot afford the Mayor or Council to skid off course.”

NOTES:

The Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance is a not-for-profit community group dedicated to championing prudent fiscal management of our Super City.

© Scoop Media

