College Students Turn Gully Into Outdoor Classroom

Photo/Supplied

If you were down in Mangakootukutuku Gully last week you would’ve been sure of a big surprise – with dozens of local college students embracing the area as their outdoor classroom.

Around 100 Mangakōtukutuku College students participated in a series of learning modules held in the gully last week, as part of Council’s Kids in Nature programme, sponsored by Ebbett Toyota.

The week kicked off last Monday with a group of Year 13 students taking part in a ‘releasing’ event, where they weeded areas of the gully they previously planted back in August, including kootukutuku (tree fuchsia) and a significant kahikatea stand of 130 trees.

The week’s other activities included a Gully Day on Tuesday where Year 9 students involved in the Taku Wairua personal development programme worked their way around different learning stations covering topics such as predator control, and rubbish and recycling, and an Ecology Day on Friday with the school’s Year 10 science students where they learnt from experts in a range of specialist subjects, from insects, lizards and bats, through to predators like possums, ferrets and rats.

Mangakōtukutuku College Assistant Principal Felicity Kaiwai said the school is grateful for the Kids in Nature programme, which has helped provide engaging and impactful learning experiences.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “Through this programme, our students have gained the skills, confidence and knowledge needed to succeed. We have enriched their identity and belonging by integrating Te Ao Maaori worldviews and building connections with the community. These experiences have paved the way for further education and personal growth, empowering our tauira to thrive.”

The college has been part of the Kids in Nature programme since the start of this year, after expressing an interest in helping with restoration efforts in Mangakootukutuku Gully.

“For Mangakōtukutuku College, the gully is a namesake, a source of inspiration and a reminder of our role in upholding the mana of the whenua, ensuring its sustainability and significance for future generations,” said Kaiwai.

Council Community Restoration Advisor Aimee Nooyen, who leads the Kids in Nature programme, said she is proud of the role that Kids in Nature – part of Council’s Nature in the City programme – plays, both within schools and Kirikiriroa.

“Kids in Nature is a programme designed for Hamilton schools to engage students in nature and educate them about conservation and restoration. It’s hoped that by educating our tamariki about the importance of nature at a young age, they will become a generation who fiercely protect and truly care for the environment around them – that’s something special to be a part of.”

Nooyen said the Mangakootukutuku Gully – which runs through Glenview and Melville and is one of Hamilton’s six major gully systems – is fast becoming one of the city’s environmental success stories following several recent native bird sightings, including korimako (bellbirds) and kereruu (native wood pigeons).

“Mangakootukutuku Gully is lucky to have a really engaged community around it. To now see the return of different native species to the area is a great sign that these efforts are making a real difference in the city,” said Nooyen.

