‘Regional Cohesion’ Important For Waikato Water Done Well

Waikato Regional Council is closely following the decisions of councils considering a non-binding agreement to be part of a multi-council controlled organisation (CCO).

Under the Government’s Local Waters Done Well legislation, all city, district and unitary councils across New Zealand are required to produce a water services delivery plan by September next year, with a focus on ensuring future delivery is financially sustainable and meets quality standards.

The plans are a way for councils to reflect on their current approach to the delivery of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The options promoted by the Government include forming an internal business unit, joining with others to form a CCO, or forming a single council water organisation to deliver those services.

During its November meeting, the regional council received an update on Waikato Water Done Well from Vaughan Payne of Kāhu Manawa, explaining the process and content of a heads of agreement negotiated by Waikato council chief executives.

Mr Payne also acknowledged Waikato Regional Council’s leadership, saying the organisation had been unique in seeing the strategic need to support territorial authorities through the development of the heads of agreement.

Waikato Regional Council had earlier this year agreed to be a participating council in the co-design of the new model for the delivery of water services.

Chair Pamela Storey said, “It was really encouraging to hear during our November meeting of the momentum that has built and significant time that’s been invested in this process over the past 18 months.

“Our council is watching closely the decisions of territorial authorities in the Waikato in the lead up to Christmas and looking forward to seeing that regional cohesion maintained throughout 2025.”

Waikato Regional Council does not supply drinking water or wastewater services, so cannot sign the heads of agreement.

