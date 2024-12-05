Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arrest Made After Aggravated Burglary, Alexandra

Thursday, 5 December 2024, 1:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man has been arrested after an aggravated burglary at an Alexandra property yesterday that left two occupants injured.

Police were called shortly after 12am Wednesday to an Ashworth Street address after a report of a man known to the occupants entering the house and assaulting two people.

One of the victims was taken to hospital for treatment, and has since been discharged. The second person received minor injuries.

Yesterday afternoon Police arrested a 52-year-old man in relation to the incident.

He has been charged with burglary with a weapon and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and is due to appear in Queenstown District Court today.

We acknowledge this would have been an incredibly distressing incident for those involved, and we want to thank the Alexandra community for their help to ensure the quick arrest of the offender without incident.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police will not comment further.

