Appeal For Information - Dirt Bike Riders, Kapiti-Mana

Thursday, 5 December 2024, 2:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Kapiti-Mana Police are asking for the public’s help after a number of recent incidents involving dangerous driving by dirt bike riders.

Some of the dangerous behaviours observed include riding on footpaths and through parks, and endangering pedestrians, including children.

Police’s message is clear: If you ride your dirt or off-road bike where you shouldn’t and/or in an anti-social manner, you can expect that we will do everything we can to identify you and take enforcement action.

Where appropriate, we will impound and seize your bike, and file charges.

We would also like to remind dirt bike riders is illegal to ride a dirt bike on the road unless it is roadworthy with a current warrant and registration.

The community plays a vital role in identifying illegal and dangerous riders, allowing Police to hold them to account.

Police urge the community to call or report information as and when they observe this type of offending.

Information can be provided via 111 if it is happening at the time, or 105 if it is after the fact.

