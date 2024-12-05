Police Disturb Group After Burglary

Police in Pakuranga have arrested a group of young men after they allegedly broke into an abandoned home.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says officers responded to Kerswell Place just after 8pm on Tuesday night.

“As Police arrived on scene those inside the building all ran from the property in the direction of Pakuranga Road.

“A police dog handler tracked all five to an abandoned boat shed nearby, where they were found hiding under a tin roof. They were all arrested without further incident.”

An 18-year-old man will appear in the Manukau District Court on 10 December charged with burglary. Meanwhile, four teenage boys aged between 15 and 17 will be referred to Youth Aid.

“Thanks to a prompt call from a member of the public, we awere able to respond quickly to this incident and now all five alleged offenders will be held to account,” Inspector Cook says.

“We simply won’t tolerate antisocial behaviour like this in our communities.”

