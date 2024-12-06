PSA Calls For End Of Unlawful Lockout By Disability Support Provider

The PSA is calling on disability support provider Te Roopu Taurima o Manukau Trust to stop an unlawful lockout of workers.

"Lockouts are a heavy-handed tool used by desperate employers trying to force workers to accept unpalatable conditions. Taking this action is draconian," Public Service Association Te Pukenga Here Tikanga Mahi acting National Secretary Fleur Fitzsimons says.

The defective lockout notice was issued late on Wednesday after PSA members, who provide vital care to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, voted to take strike action following prolonged bargaining with the employer.

"The lock out notice is an attempt to intimidate low paid workers who are simply seeking fair treatment and basic rights at work. This is an aggressive overreaction by the employer," Fitzsimons says.

PSA lawyers have written to Te Roopu Taurima saying the lock out notice is "an attempt to impose unlawful and improper pressure" on the workers. The PSA will be seeking remedies and recovery of any money lost by workers because of the unlawful lockout.

The lockout targets Kaitaataki (house leaders for residential disability support) preventing them from working the extra hours they rely on to earn enough to support themselves and their whānau. Many of these workers are Māori, Pasifika, and migrant workers.

Kaitaataki work 80 hours a fortnight, with some working additional hours to cover shifts for Kaiawhina (support workers).

Fitzsimons says the lockout is unlawful because the employer didn’t give 14 days’ notice - as required by law - and because the employer has not outlined their negotiating demands. Rather the employer has said the lockout will run until a new collective is ratified.

"The lockout will impact people being supported by PSA members. We encourage anyone who may have whānau in Te Roopu Taurima o Manukau Trust facilities to contact the employer directly and express the support for workers caring for their loved ones."

