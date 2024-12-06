Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Gang Member’s Bike Seized Following Flee

Friday, 6 December 2024, 1:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A patched Hells Angels biker has lost his ride after failing to stop in Takanini last night.

At about 8.15pm, Police observed a Harley Davidson travelling at speed south on the Southern Motorway.

Auckland Motorways Manager Senior Sergeant Scott Cunningham, says as the rider passed Police, his behaviour drew their attention before he accelerated away at speed.

“Staff have attempted to stop the bike, however it failed to do so and a pursuit was not initiated.

“The Police Eagle helicopter has then provided commentary, where the rider was spotted at nearly twice the legal speed limit.”

Senior Sergeant Cunningham says the rider exited the motorway at Beach Road where he then stopped to get fuel and was quickly taken into custody and his bike seized.

“Other road users should not expect to have their safety put at risk as it was last night.

“I’m glad we could bring this to a safe conclusion and hold this person to account for their reckless actions.”

A 33-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court on 11 December charged with dangerous driving and aggravated fleeing.

His motorcycle was impounded for six months.

