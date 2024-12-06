Fire Seasons Further Restricted As Fire Risk Spikes In Hawke’s Bay

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has declared a prohibited fire season for parts of Hawke’s Bay from 8am on Monday 9 December 2024, until further notice.

Hawke’s Bay District Manager Glen Varcoe says the fire risk has escalated rapidly to an intensity which is extremely alarming.

"The heat, the dryness and the strong winds we’re expecting over the next couple of weeks are a perfect storm for fires to get started by accident, and get quickly out of control," he says.

"That’s why we’re putting in place more restrictions across the district from Monday - we’re trying to avert the possibility of catastrophic wildfires in Hawke’s Bay."

Tukituki East, Tukituki West, Pōrangahau, and the southern Hawke’s Bay coast will move to a prohibited fire season, joining Heretaunga-Ahuriri, which went to prohibited earlier this week.

Tararua Central will move to a restricted fire season. Wairoa Coast, Te Haroto and Esk-Tutaekuri are already in a restricted season.

Areas in Hawke’s Bay which remain in an open fire season until further notice are: Tararua West, Tararua East, Tararua South, Pahiatua, and Eketāhuna.

During a prohibited fire season, there is a ban on open-air fires, as any fire could easily spread and get out of control. A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an open-air fire needs a permit authorised by Fire and Emergency, which they can apply for at checkitsalright.nz .

"Monday in particular is raising a lot of flags for us, because of the very high temperatures and dry winds we’re expecting," Glen Varcoe says.

"We have been watching the devastation of the Bridge Hill fire in Canterbury over the last couple of days with concern, as that part of the country has very similar conditions to ours right now.

"There’s also no significant rain on the horizon, so we’re asking people to be responsible with any planned fires - or to avoid lighting them at all if possible.

"Also try to avoid doing anything that could create a spark - such as mowing lawns, welding or grinding."

