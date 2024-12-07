Bridge Hill Fire Update #11

The focus of operations at the Bridge Hill fire has shifted from containment to control of the fire.

Incident Commander Colin Russell says it is not feasible to establish containment lines right around the perimeter of the fire because of the terrain.

"The safety of our people and the public is the highest priority, and it is not safe to put in containment lines fully around the fire.

"We are working to control the activity of the fire, which means suppressing hotspots and flareups, and keeping it in the same place as much as possible."

There has no fire growth this afternoon.

This afternoon members of the public were reported on the fringes of the exclusion zone around the fire, at Cave Stream.

They were removed from the area with the assistance of Police.

Colin Russell says all recreation areas between Castle Hill and Lake Pearson are closed.

"This is for the safety of everyone, both the public and our people.

"We don’t want to be having to rescue anyone if they find themselves in a dangerous situation.

"If everyone can please just avoid this general area near the fire it will keep everyone safe."

Today there have been 110 personnel on the fire ground, three diggers, four helicopters working on fire suppression, and a fifth managing the air operations.

Work is also continuing to reinforce the protection around structures, including fuel removal and refreshing retardant lines by hand that may have been reduced by last night’s rain.

Overnight tonight there will be two monitoring the fireground and full operations will resume at 8am.

Drivers on SH78 will continue to experience short delays and speed restrictions in the Castle Hill area tomorrow while firefighting operations are underway on the side of the road.

Colin Russell says that a large number of firefighters, trucks and tankers are still working in the area, with helicopters operating close to the road in places.

"We want to keep the traffic flowing on the state highway, while at the same time make sure that our crews can operate safely."

From 8am until about 8pm the area will be under traffic management, with single lane access and escorted convoys led by a pilot vehicle. Overnight there will be two-way traffic but a 50kph speed restriction.

Colin Russell thanked drivers for their patience and support.

This is the last update for today unless significant developments take place.

