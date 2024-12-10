Geographic Boundaries Annual Release: As At 1 January 2025

Geographic boundaries are provided in spatial formats and as non-spatial classifications.

Access geographic boundaries through the Stats NZ geographic data service

Use the Stats NZ geographic data service to view, access, or download geographic boundary files.

Current geographic boundaries table lists the most up-to-date versions of geographies maintained by Stats NZ.

Download the Geographic areas table 2025 (CSV) file of the 2025 meshblock concorded to selected meshblock years, current higher geographies, and some historic geographies.

View geographic boundaries

Use the Stats NZ geographic boundary viewer to view how different Stats NZ geographic boundaries are related, and the changes made to boundaries over time.

Access geographic classifications

Use Ariā to view and download classifications and concordances for geographies in non-spatial formats.

