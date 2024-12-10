Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Thoughtless Thieves Trash Ōtara Preschool

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 1:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are asking for the public’s help for information into a heartless act which has ruined an Ōtara preschool.

Sometime between 9am on 7 December and 6pm on 8 December, Ōtara Community Preschool was broken into and windows and property smashed and items stolen.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says nine internal windows were smashed, along with a microwave and oven and computers being knocked to the ground.

“This type of behaviour is quite frankly disgusting.

“This is an awful situation, a preschool has been left footing the bill for this crime and children are now without their belongings and educational resources.”

Inspector Cook says the offenders acted in a mindless way, destroying property seemingly for the sake of it.

“We are working hard to identify and locate those responsible for this senseless crime.

“We are now asking for the public’s assistance for any information which may help us to hold this person, or people, to account.

“A number of people have come forward with information and spoken to Police since this incident, and we ask anyone who has not yet spoken to us to get in touch.”

Information can be provided by updating Police online now or by calling 105.

Please reference the file number 241208/6023.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

