New Research Reveals Significant Shift In Attitudes Towards And Support For Victims Of Family Violence

Women’s Refuge is releasing the results of the second phase of its Safer When, Safer How research project, providing valuable insights into how New Zealand communities understand, respond to, and support women impacted by family violence.

This research, funded by Contact Energy, is an ambitious research project into risks associated with family violence across the lifespan – and how to improve the long-term safety of people impacted by it.

The survey was aimed at communities and included 2,010 respondents with half indicating they had supported someone experiencing abuse. Dr Ang Jury, CEO Women’s Refuge says that while this clearly shows the prevalence of family violence in our communities it is still good news and shows positive social change.

“In the survey results we see over and over how communities are doing a remarkable job supporting victims of violence both practically and emotionally.”

“This is a dramatic shift away from the attitudes of the recent past. It was only a short time ago that family violence was seen as a private matter and communities felt that what happened behind closed doors was not their concern. It is a huge step forward for tackling family violence in Aotearoa and heartening for us.”

The report also identifies that Māori respondents and those with lived experience are willing to go further when it comes to support.

“For Māori respondents and those with their own experience of family violence (whether personal or in a support role) they are less deterred by barriers that may stop of others from helping. For example, if the victim does not leave her abuser after supporting it is received.”

Other barriers including not understanding family violence or not being able to access comprehensive information.

“We see in the report that many people wanted more information and to more clearly understand family violence – crucially not feeling that it is a private matter. Getting more information out there is certainly achievable.”

Another point the survey makes it clear that effective support is simple, and communities are making a real impact through being there for a chat, helping with meals or childcare, or offering some time away providing a mental break.

“A huge learning from the report and from our clients is that you do not have to fix the whole problem of family violence to help someone become safer.”

While the survey reveals that many are assisting, there is still work to be done to ensure that support is accessible, effective, and not hindered by myths and misconceptions.

“Despite good intentions, several misconceptions about family violence still exist, including things like the belief that leaving an abuser is simple and safe, or that calling the police can always provide an immediate resolution. These myths must be dismantled to provide more effective support to those experiencing abuse and we will continue to promote awareness around these issues.”

"We want to recognize the incredible work our communities are doing to support those affected by abuse. At the same time, we are committed to fostering greater understanding and empowering everyone to play a role in making New Zealand safer for women. Every action, no matter how small, makes a difference."

Note:

Full report is available here

New Zealand’s family violence statistics

On average, just under 50,000 women and children are referred to Women’s Refuge each year.

On average Women’s Refuge answers 71 crisis calls per day.

New Zealand has the highest rates of family violence in the OECD.

1 in 3 women will experience abuse in their lifetime in Aotearoa.

Nearly half of all homicides and reported violent crimes are related to family violence.

Around 67% of family violence episodes go unreported.

About Women’s Refuge

For 50 years, Women’s Refuge has been supporting women and children impacted by family violence, providing vital services and resources to help rebuild lives. The organisation works to ensure all women and children can live in safety and free from violence.

