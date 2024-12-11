Gardens Magic Set To Conjure Up All The Right Notes

Gardens Magic, Wellington City Council’s iconic summer event, returns to the Botanic Garden ki Paekākā next month with its free Concert Series, Light Display, and Kids Garden Trail.

Council is proud to be hosting this free event in its 45th year, and with over 35 different acts performing everything from Reggae to Balkan Folk to R&B, Motown, Jazz, Indie and Māori Soul sounds, there’ll be something for everyone.

The Concert Series runs from 7-26 January (excluding Mondays) in the Soundshell, and the nights will be transformed into a magical setting with a Light Display by MJF Lighting.

During the day, tamariki can complete an activity sheet and discover hidden scenes in the Botanic Garden with the self-led Kids Garden Trail, and explore plants and animals with fun activities at the Kids Explorer Days.

For more information about Gardens Magic and the full programme see below or visit wellington.govt.nz/gardens-magic, and keep an eye on Council’s social media channels for weather related updates during the event.

Concert Series

Āhea | When: 7pm-9:15pm, Tuesday 7 - Sunday 26 January 2025 (Excluding Mondays)

Ki hea | Where: Botanic Garden Ki Paekākā

The free concerts start with a warm-up solo act from 7pm, before the main act at 8pm. Concerts are on Tuesday to Sunday each week, with Sunday afternoons from 1pm to 3.15pm kept as a rain day.

Come early to grab a good picnic spot and stay after to take in the stunning Light Display.

Full Concert Series programme at wellington.govt.nz/gardens-magic.

Light Display

Āhea | When: 9pm-10.30pm daily, Tuesday 7 - Sunday 26 January 2025

Ki hea | Where: Botanic Garden Ki Paekākā

After the sun sets see the gardens transform with a magical Light Display by MJF Lighting.

Kids Garden Trail

Āhea | When: 9am-5pm daily, Tuesday 7 - Sunday 26 January 2025

Ki hea | Where: Botanic Garden Ki Paekākā

Enjoy a free, fun summer’s day out with the kids, exploring the Kids Garden Trail in the beautiful Botanic Garden ki Paekākā.

Kids Explorer Days

Āhea | When: 10am-2pm, Wednesdays 8, 15 and 22 January 2025

Ki hea | Where: Discovery Garden, Botanic Garden Ki Paekākā

Kids Explorer Days will run on three Wednesdays in January, in the Discovery Garden, Botanic Garden ki Paekākā, and on the Quad Lawn near the Soundshell. Come and explore the plants and animals of the Botanic Garden with fun activities.

Getting there

To avoid parking frustration during this busy time, we encourage everyone to walk, bike, scoot, or use public transport.

Visit wellington.govt.nz/gardens-magic for more information on getting there including accessible parking and additional Gardens Magic transport options.

