Multiple Grass Fires Near Burnham

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is responding to multiple grass fires along State Highway 1 south of Burnham, Canterbury.

Eight trucks, tankers and support vehicles are on the ground, with more on the way, and four helicopters are responding from the air.

People should avoid the area and follow the instructions of Fire and Emergency crews if people are already in the area.

A section of SH1 is closed south of Burnham.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media