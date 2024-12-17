AMI Driver Reviver Amidst Rise In Driver Fatigue-related Vehicle Accidents

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 21 December 2024.

Saturday, 21 December 2024. Time: 11am - 2pm.

11am - 2pm. Location: Fairlie Rest Area, SH8 between Mt Cook Road and Denmark Street.

During January every year, AMI typically sees a 34% increase in vehicle collision claims due to driver fatigue and sleepiness, highlighting the need for greater awareness around managing driver fatigue.

A further 15% increase in claims for multiple vehicle accidents is evident during the summer season as drivers' risk mindset tends to fade amidst the busy holiday period.

Anyone travelling on SH8 past the Fairlie Rest Area on Saturday 21 December, between 11am and 2pm, is encouraged to stop in for a free snack or barista made coffee from the AMI BBQ trailer and coffee cart. Drivers and their passengers can visit the team onsite to learn more about how to curb the effects of driver fatigue, particularly on long journeys, while taking a rest on a bean bag.

The Fairlie AMI Driver Reviver event is run by AMI’s Community Risk team, in partnership with South Canterbury Road Safety, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, New Zealand Police, Hato Hone St John, MultiCultural Aoraki and South Canterbury Child Restraints, as well as support from Fulton Hogan and Satisfy Food Rescue.

AMI Executive General Manager Consumer Brands Paula ter Brake says: “We started running these events across the country in 2021 and have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from drivers who found their interaction with experts about driver fatigue to be very useful.

“In that time, we have encouraged thousands of drivers to take a break, recognise and manage any fatigue and recharge for their journeys ahead.

“In our conversations with drivers at these events, we too often hear stories about how people have driven despite feeling exhausted. We want to encourage everyone to plan rest stops, water, food and bathroom breaks ahead of their journeys. There are plenty of rest areas along the major highways of the country which provide a safe space to park up and have a quick nap if you start feeling tired.

“If you see the bright green and yellow AMI flag when passing through Fairlie, be sure to stop in, take a break and come and say hello. At the end of the day, we want to see every New Zealander arrive safely at their destination,” adds Paula ter Brake.

