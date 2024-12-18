Further Arrests Made Following Waikato Gang Tangi

Four men have been arrested in the Waikato following search warrants related to the tangi of a prominent gang member.

On Monday 2 December a tangi was held in Huntly for a Taupiri gang member. During the procession, several attendees were observed wearing gang insignia in a public place, including gang members from Taupiri Motorcycle club, Head Hunters, and Westside Outlaws.

Vehicles, including motorbikes, were seen performing burnouts and antisocial road user behaviour. Several vehicles couldn’t be stopped at the time, and in these cases, information was noted for further investigation and enforcement action.

Yesterday, Tuesday 17 December, Waikato Police conducted a series of search warrants in the Huntly area relating to people identified wearing gang insignia and engaged in unlawful driving behaviour at the tangi.

Two gang patches were seized under the Gangs Act 2024, along with gang paraphernalia. Two Harley Davidson motorbikes were also seized for antisocial road user behaviour, and a firearm was seized after being located during the search and arrest of the alleged offenders.

The investigation remains ongoing and further arrests are likely.

In cases where we are not able to take enforcement action at the time, we will follow up and enforce the law. This is a good example of that work in action.

We want to reiterate that our goal in policing funerals and tangi is to provide the space for family and mourners to grieve, but we will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to breaches of the Gangs Act 2024 and will take enforcement action where people are observed breaking the law.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

If you witness any unlawful activity, including people wearing gang insignia in public places, people engaging in antisocial driving behaviour, or any unlawful activity please contact Police.

Information from the public is vital to our investigations, the way we respond to incidents, and also shapes the way we deploy our staff.

You can report information to 111 if it is happening now or you believe there is immediate risk to people or property, or via 105 - either online or over the phone - if it’s after the fact or does not require an immediate response.

• A 39-year-old gang member is due to appear in the Huntly District Court tomorrow on charges of displaying gang insignia in a public place.

• A 23-year-old gang member is due to appear in the Huntly District Court tomorrow, Wednesday 18 December on charges of displaying gang insignia in a public place, and unlawful possession of a shotgun.

• A 16-year-old young person has been referred to youth services in relation to wearing gang insignia in a public place.

• A 32-year-old man is due to appear in the Huntly District court at a later date in relation to driving while suspended.

- Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley, Waikato District Criminal Investigations Manger

© Scoop Media

