Dogged Determination Leads To Arrest

Senior Sergeant Christina Shaw, Waikato District Police:

A Police dog team new to the streets of Waikato have made a swift arrest after a driver failed to stop for the unit in Pukete, in the early hours of Wednesday 18 December.

While Constable Scott Crowe is familiar to the streets of Waikato having served six years as a Constable in various teams, he has recently graduated from the Police Dog College, and has already showed the teams effectiveness on his second shift as a Police Dog Handler.

At around 3:25am on Wednesday Police sighted a vehicle of interest travelling along Ashurst Avenue, the driver was signalled to stop but they failed to do so. Due to safety considerations a pursuit was not initiated, and the vehicle’s details were noted.

The vehicle was later located on Ronald Street with a sole occupant in the passenger seat, they denied being the driver. The alleged offender was tracked from the vehicle to a house nearby where they were located showering, fully clothed.

The 33-year-old gang member was arrested and appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday 18 December on charges of dangerous driving, breaching bail and failing to stop for Police.

I would like to commend Dog Handler, Constable Scotty Crowe, and his companion, Police Dog Jordy. This was an excellent example of a well-coordinated response to some dangerous behaviour in our community.

If you witness any unlawful behaviour please contact Police, you can report information to us by calling 111 if it is happening now or you believe there is immediate risk to people or property or via 105 either online or over the phone if it after the fact.

