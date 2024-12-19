Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Gearing Up For Summer At Karioitahi

Thursday, 19 December 2024, 10:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

If you’re planning on a drive these summer holidays, make sure you’re geared up and road ready – that’s the message from NZ police.

Those heading to Karioitahi this festive season are reminded the beach is actually classified as a road and there are specific rules in place.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes, says visitors to Karioitahi Beach should also be aware Police will be in the area checking vehicles have a current warrant of fitness, registration and permit to drive on the beach.

“It’s simple – we want to make sure everyone who comes here has a safe and enjoyable time.

“We can’t wait to see you down here, but come prepared and stay safe.”

A recent change means the speed limit while driving along Karioitahi is now 20km/h, and there are also sections where vehicles are not permitted to drive.

“Please make sure you read the clearly labelled signs to ensure you are following the road rules in the area.

“There is also a liquor ban at the beach, and our officers will be here making sure everyone is kept safe this summer.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
