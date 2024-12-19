Masterton District Council Finalises Water Meter Charging Plans

Masterton District Council has agreed plans for a three-year transition to charging for water supply in the urban areas via water meters.

The Council received 167 responses to its consultation on the proposal, which closed on 13 December.

Today (19 December), the Council agreed to begin a three-year move to charging using water meters from 1 July 2025.

By year three of the transition (2027/28), urban water supply services will be funded through a targeted charge per connection, making up 50 per cent of the costs, and volume charges based on water meter readings, making up the remaining 50 per cent.

The targeted charge will be set annually as part of the Council’s fees and charges. There will be no additional charge for properties for any water volume used below a specified threshold. If this volume is exceeded, a charge of $2 per cubic meter (plus GST) will apply.

The Council does not make a profit from water but must recover the cost of providing water, this includes abstracting the water, treating it, and delivery – the cost estimate for 2024/25 is $6.16 million.

The Council aims to follow its ‘user-pays’ policy when it comes to recovering the cost of water supply services. But it has also updated its Rates Remission Policy to reflect support available for those who feel they are experiencing hardship as a result of water charges or have incurred excess charges due to a water leak.

