Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Slow Down On Country Roads This Christmas

Thursday, 19 December 2024, 3:40 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Masterton District Council and the Wairarapa Road Safety Council (WRSC) are urging motorists to take care and slow down on the District’s roads, particularly if roadworks are underway.

The Council’s Roading Services Manager Kaine Jaquiery said with increased traffic on roads over the holiday period, care was essential.

“We have had a number of crashes recently on areas where work is being done, and speed appears to have been an issue,” he said.

“We would urge people to keep to the sign-posted speed limits, especially in areas where work is underway.

“Temporary limits may be down to 30km/h, and they should be followed, even at times when contractors cannot be seen working. Traffic management, including temporary signs and cones, is in place to keep people safe in areas where road conditions may not be as expected.”

WRSC Projects Coordinator Holly Hullena said extra care was required over Christmas and New Year.

“More people are going to be on the road, and road conditions may have changed, even for people familiar with the District.

“If mistakes are made when driving, speed has a big effect on how serious crashes are. And obviously, driving after drinking alcohol shouldn’t happen at any time.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Masterton District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 