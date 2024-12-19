Slow Down On Country Roads This Christmas

Masterton District Council and the Wairarapa Road Safety Council (WRSC) are urging motorists to take care and slow down on the District’s roads, particularly if roadworks are underway.

The Council’s Roading Services Manager Kaine Jaquiery said with increased traffic on roads over the holiday period, care was essential.

“We have had a number of crashes recently on areas where work is being done, and speed appears to have been an issue,” he said.

“We would urge people to keep to the sign-posted speed limits, especially in areas where work is underway.

“Temporary limits may be down to 30km/h, and they should be followed, even at times when contractors cannot be seen working. Traffic management, including temporary signs and cones, is in place to keep people safe in areas where road conditions may not be as expected.”

WRSC Projects Coordinator Holly Hullena said extra care was required over Christmas and New Year.

“More people are going to be on the road, and road conditions may have changed, even for people familiar with the District.

“If mistakes are made when driving, speed has a big effect on how serious crashes are. And obviously, driving after drinking alcohol shouldn’t happen at any time.”

