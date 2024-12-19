Taupō Police Arrest Four Youths For Aggravated Robbery At Jewellery Store

Taupō Police have arrested and charged four youths in relation to an aggravated robbery at a jewellery store earlier today.

The aggravated robbery occurred just before 10am today.

Police are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the Horomatangi Street area at the time, especially anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage.

If you are able to help, please update us online now [1] or call 105, quoting reference number 241219/0229.

