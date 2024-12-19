Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taupō Police Arrest Four Youths For Aggravated Robbery At Jewellery Store

Thursday, 19 December 2024, 5:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Taupō Police have arrested and charged four youths in relation to an aggravated robbery at a jewellery store earlier today.

The aggravated robbery occurred just before 10am today.

Police are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the Horomatangi Street area at the time, especially anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage.

If you are able to help, please update us online now [1] or call 105, quoting reference number 241219/0229.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 