Update: Fatal House Fire, Rānui

The person who died following a fatal fire at a property in Rānui on Wednesday 18 December can now be named.

He was 55-year-old Andrew Mark Orr of Rānui, Auckland.

Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

The scene exam has been completed and an investigation into the cause remains ongoing.

Initial investigations indicate the fire was not suspicious.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

