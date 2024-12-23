Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Mayor Bernie Wanden Welcomes New Community Newspaper

Monday, 23 December 2024, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Horowhenua District Council Mayor Bernie Wanden has welcomed news that a new community newspaper is expected to start publication next year.

The Horowhenua Star will be published by ID media, which already publishes community newspaper Otaki Today.

The news comes just days after the final issue of the 134-year-old Horowhenua Chronicle, which was closed by parent company NZME.

‘This is the best Christmas present Horowhenua could have,’ says Mayor Bernie.

‘A local newspaper is one of the cornerstones of a community. It’s not just about news – it’s about connection, engagement, and a sense of pride in where we live.

‘The Chronicle fulfilled that role for well over a century, and I am confident the Horowhenua Star will do the same.

‘I am told that several senior editorial staff past and present from the Horowhenua Chronicle are joining the new paper. This is wonderful news, as these are the people who know how our community works.

‘In order to help the Horowhenua Star thrive we will support it in any way we can.’

