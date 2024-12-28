Fatal Crash: State Highway 10, Waipapa

Police can confirm one person has died in a two-vehicle crash in the Far North this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash, between Pungaere and Kapiro roads at Waipapa, about 4.10pm.

Sadly, one the occupants of the vehicles died at the scene.

One other person was flown to hospital with serious injuries and four others were treated for minor injuries.

State Highway 10 remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit carries out a scene examination.

