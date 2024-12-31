Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pasifika Medical Association Group CEO Debbie Sorensen Recognised In New Year’s Honours List

Tuesday, 31 December 2024, 8:34 am
Press Release: Pasifika Medical Association

Photo/Supplied.

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) Group is proud to announce that our Chief Executive, Debbie Sorensen, has been acknowledged in the prestigious New Year’s Honours List. A proud mother, grandmother, wife, and daughter of Tonga, Debbie has been appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for her services to Pacific health. 

As the CEO of PMA, she has been instrumental in driving initiatives that address health disparities, foster resilience, and empower Pacific families and communities.

"I am deeply humbled to be recognised in this way, but this award is not about me alone. It is a reflection of the collective effort of everyone who is committed to improving health outcomes for Pacific people. Together, we are stronger and able to make a real difference.

"I want to especially acknowledge my family and work colleagues, whose unwavering support and love have been a constant source of strength throughout my journey. Their encouragement has been instrumental in everything I have achieved."

Under her leadership, PMA has spearheaded a number of impactful programmes, including mental health initiatives, workforce development projects, and community-led responses to health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Her vision and commitment have also played a pivotal role in strengthening partnerships between government agencies, health providers, and Pacific communities.

"Health equity for Pacific communities is a cause close to my heart. I have been privileged to work alongside dedicated teams and inspiring Pacific communities who consistently demonstrate resilience and strength. This recognition is a tribute to them and their unwavering commitment to creating a better future."

In addition to her role at PMA, Debbie has contributed to the health sector through her involvement in various advisory roles and governance positions, both nationally and internationally. Her work has highlighted the importance of culturally responsive health systems and the unique strengths of Pacific peoples.

PMA President, Dr Kiki Maoate ONZM, commended Debbie’s achievements and expressed his pride in the recognition.

"Debbie has been a relentless force for the advancement of Pacific health in both New Zealand and the Pacific region, and it has been an honour to work alongside her for many years. Her passion and dedication to our Pacific communities is incomparable; we are very proud to see her acknowledged in this way."

The ONZM recognition is one of the country’s highest honours, awarded to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding service and achievement. Our PMA family extends our congratulations to Debbie and her loved ones as they celebrate this remarkable achievement.

