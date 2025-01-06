Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) Praises National Lifeguard Team

As many return to work today, Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) acknowledges volunteer lifeguards across Aotearoa who have continued to work tirelessly throughout the recent holiday season.

SLSNZ CEO Steve Fisher personally praised the efforts of volunteers. “At a time when many Kiwis are enjoying time with friends and whānau, our volunteer lifeguards are hard at work at over 80 beaches across the country, including on Christmas Day. Just this weekend alone, our dedicated team of lifeguards have patrolled beaches for over 8,500 combined hours, keeping beachgoers safer.

“Every hour on a patrolled beach is an hour away from a volunteer’s own friends and whānau, and we are enormously grateful for the dedication our lifeguards continue to demonstrate.”

SLSNZ also acknowledges the New Zealand public for their support of volunteer lifeguards. “Every time you choose to swim between the flags, consider our beach safety messages, or just say a friendly hello to our lifeguards, you don’t just make lifeguard’s jobs easier – you also make it enjoyable,” says Fisher.

SLSNZ is pleased to report a relatively calm weekend, however surf lifeguards were kept busy with first aid responses, preventative actions, and searches.

In the Northern Region, lifeguards at Piha carried out a land and water search for two missing teenagers near North Piha’s water’s edge. They were found safely shortly after the search began. Meanwhile, Bethells Beach Search and Rescue assisted Hato Hone St John with the transport of a patient who had suffered a head injury at Lake Wainamu.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Eastern Region saw six first aid incidents on Saturday, including an elderly woman at Tairua who was assisted after a fall and a young adult with a dislocated shoulder at Mt Maunganui’s Shark Alley.

It wasn’t just beachgoers receiving support from lifeguards this weekend. On Sunday, the Southern Region saw Warrington lifeguards help rescue a dolphin trapped in Blueskin Bay.

Preventative efforts remain a key focus for lifeguards, with 576 preventative actions conducted across the country on Saturday and Sunday, involving over 7,000 beachgoers.

“Preventative actions often go unnoticed but are essential in keeping beachgoers safe,” said Andy Kent, SLSNZ General Manager of Lifesaving.

“By addressing potential hazards before they become emergencies, our lifeguards help ensure everyone can enjoy their day at the beach safely.”

Lifeguards are there to monitor hazards, assist in emergencies, and provide expert advice. For real-time beach conditions, visit www.safeswim.org.nz, and in case of an emergency, call 111 and ask for police.

Weekend Patrol Statistics:

Aggregated patrol statistics (national):

Sat 4 Jan Sun 5 Jan Aggregated No. of rescues performed 6 5 11 No. of people assisted 15 8 23 No. of major first aids 5 0 5 No. of minor first aids 20 13 33 No. of searches 5 0 5 No. of preventatives 299 277 576 No. of people involved 4939 2466 7405 No. of peak head count 2027 2625 4652 No. of hours worked 4175 4358 8533

Northern Region:

Saturday:

Lifeguards at Piha began a land and water search near the close of patrol for two teenagers last seen near the water’s edge at North Piha. Police were advised and they were found shortly after the search began.

Bethells Beach SAR assisted St John transporting a patient who hit his head from Lake Wainamu to the ambulance.

Sunday: Nothing of note.

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 0 4 No. of people assisted 0 8 No. of major first aids 1 0 No. of minor first aids 9 7 No. of searches 3 0 No. of preventatives 127 128 No. of people involved 1006 604 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 690 1320 Total Hours Worked 1506 1542

Eastern Region:

Saturday:

Tairua lifeguards provided first aid to an elderly woman who had fallen over until an ambulance arrived and transported her to hospital.

Mt Maunganui lifeguards provided first aid to a young adult who had dislocated their shoulder swimming at Shark Alley. Paramedics assessed the patient and referred them to a GP.

The Mauao Response Team was activated for a person who had collapsed at the top of Mount Maunganui. They were stood down shortly after when the patient presented to a waiting ambulance themselves.

Lifeguards at Mt Maunganui assisted a person who had collapsed and was vomiting on the beach until an ambulance arrived.

Sunday: Nothing of note.

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 6 0 No. of people assisted 15 0 No. of major first aids 2 0 No. of minor first aids 10 2 No. of searches 2 0 No. of preventatives 76 69 No. of people involved 3212 1462 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 950 460 Total Hours Worked 1257 1291

Central Region:

Saturday: Nothing of note.



Sunday: Nothing of note.

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 0 0 No. of people assisted 0 0 No. of major first aids 0 0 No. of minor first aids 0 4 No. of searches 0 0 No. of preventatives 49 27 No. of people involved 526 158 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 227 135 Total Hours Worked 755 771

Southern Region:

Saturday:

Scarborough lifeguards assisted someone who had collapsed on the beach. The patient was transported to Sumner club to meet a waiting ambulance.

Sunday:

Warrington lifeguards helped rescue a dolphin trapped in Blueskin Bay.

Kotuku SAR was activated to assist a kite surfer in distress. The kite surfer managed to self-rescue before lifeguards arrived.

Saturday Sunday No. of people rescued 0 1 No. of people assisted 0 0 No. of major first aids 2 0 No. of minor first aids 1 0 No. of searches 0 0 No. of preventatives 47 53 No. of people involved 195 242 Peak Head Count + Location + Time 160 710 Total Hours Worked 657 754

Key Safety Messages: 2024/25 season

1. Know How To Float - Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Mānu

If you don’t know how to float, don’t go into the water.

Just being able to float when you are in the water can increase your chance of survival. Floating allows you to calm yourself and keep your airways out of the water. It is also the first thing to do if you get caught in a rip.

If you don’t know how to float well, practice or get some lessons in a pool before you head to the beach - being able to float is a key skill when learning to swim. Anyone can learn to float but some people may take a little longer to learn.

2. Find The Safest Place To Swim - Kimihia te Wāhi Haumaru Rawa Ki Te Kaukau

Remember if you are heading to the beach, check www.safeswim.org.nz to find a lifeguarded beach, and always swim between the red and yellow flags, which show the safest place to swim. The surf lifeguards are there to help keep beachgoers safe, by keeping a constant eye on sea as they continuously scan for hazards or people in difficulty, keeping on top of weather forecasts and understanding the swell and tide conditions too.

3. If In Doubt, Stay Out - Mehemea e Rangirua Ana, Me Noho Ki Waho

Waves can be bigger than they look, dangerous rip currents are hard to spot and weather conditions can be unpredictable. If you feel uncomfortable about getting into the water, stay out. It’s better to be safe than sorry. Too many people get into trouble in the water because they overestimate their abilities and underestimate the conditions.

4. Take Care of Others - Tiakina te Tangata

Always keep children within arm’s reach in or near the water. Waves can move quickly and unexpectedly and can knock kids off their feet and sweep them away. Everyone has different levels of ability, so watch out for your mates too.

5. Know How to Get Help - Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Kimi Āwhina

If someone in the water is in trouble and surf lifeguards are on patrol, let them know. If you can’t see any surf lifeguards, call 111 and ask for police. Police have a direct line to surf lifeguards and others who can help.

If you’re in the water and in trouble yourself, signal for help.

Glossary of terms:

Rescue: Where a person requires immediate help to return to shore (or place of safety) and who without intervention would have suffered distress, injury or drowning. They are unable to remove themselves from the situation by themselves.

Assist: Where a person requires assistance to return to shore but would most likely be able to get themselves out of danger and where there is no immediate threat to life.

Minor first aid: Any incident where a patient is administered some form of minor medical treatment – minor cut, bluebottle sting, minor strain or sprains.

Major first aid: Any incident where a patient needs a higher level of medical intervention and results in the requirement for further medical treatment or is handed to another agency (ambulance or medical professional).

Search: Any organised search for a missing person or group either at sea or on land. This includes body recovery.

Preventative action: Where a surf lifeguard identifies a potentially dangerous situation and takes precautionary action to prevent the situation from developing into or contributing into a real emergency, for example:

§ Shifting the flagged area during the day due to a change in conditions.

§ Preventing swimmers from entering a rip or hole.

§ Removing or isolating broken glass or other hazards from the beach.

§ Checking on swimmers who may appear to be in difficulty.

§ Clearing the beach of swimmers due to a suspected shark sighting.

§ Shifting board and ski riders out of the flagged area.

© Scoop Media

