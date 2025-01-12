Update: Serious Crash, State Highway 2 Near Wairoa

One person has died in a crash on State Highway 2 near Wairoa today.

The single-vehicle crash was reported to Police at around 11.15am.

Four other people in the car were injured and transported to hospital.

One lane of the road (between Ohinepaka and Mohaka) has reopened and traffic management remains in place.

