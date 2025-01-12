Update: Serious Crash, State Highway 2 Near Wairoa
Sunday, 12 January 2025, 3:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died in a crash on State Highway 2 near
Wairoa today.
The single-vehicle crash was reported to
Police at around 11.15am.
Four other people in the car
were injured and transported to hospital.
One lane of
the road (between Ohinepaka and Mohaka) has reopened and
traffic management remains in
place.
