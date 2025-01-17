Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fire Risk Increasing In Dry Manawatū-Whanganui Weather

Friday, 17 January 2025, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is calling for people in the Manawatū-Whanganui area to take extra care not to spark fires this weekend.

Manawatū-Whanganui Community Risk Manager Kerry O’Keefe says fire danger is increasing across the region due to the hot, dry conditions and brisk winds.

"We’ve had several large preventable wildfires already this summer, including beach fires and other fires in Taihape, Whanganui and Levin areas," he says.

"There’s also one still burning now on forestry land at Parewanui near Bulls.

"Our team is continuing to monitor the weather and vegetation conditions closely, and with the vegetation in the area drying out, there’s more potential for fires to get started and get out of control.

"While we are still in an open fire season - where permits aren’t required - we ask people to be careful about where and how they light fires.

"Before starting a fire, you must go to checkitsalright.nz first to find out if you can, and what restrictions apply. There’s also information and guidance about using fires safely.

"We’re also asking people to take extra care with any activities which generate heat or sparks - such as welding, lawn-mowing, using chainsaws, or parking hot vehicles on long, dry grass.

"These can easily start fires which are hard to stop."

© Scoop Media

