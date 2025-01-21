Te Toi Mahana Announces New Chief Executive

Te Toi Mahana, Wellington’s largest Community Housing Provider (CHP), a Charitable Trust established by Wellington City Council in 2023, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Manns as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 10 February 2025.

Jonathan Manns (Photo/Supplied)

A recognised expert in the residential sector, from both a public policy and assets perspective, Jon brings significant and varied expertise to Te Toi Mahana. With a strong track record of leadership and experience in New Zealand, as well as overseas, he has a proven ability to lead transformational change whilst also championing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

Andrew Turner, Chair of Te Toi Mahana, said “Jon’s vision and expertise are well aligned with our goals for the future as we continue to build on the strong foundations of our organisation. We are excited to welcome someone of his calibre to lead the management and delivery of social and affordable housing in Wellington.”

Most recently, Jon has served as Head of Strategic Advisory, Government and Public Sector at JLL, having also overseen a period of growth in both scale and profile of the Wellington business. Under his leadership, the Strategic Advisory team, working across New Zealand and the wider Pacific region, was named ‘Real Estate Advisory Team of the Year’ in both 2022 and 2023.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

His corporate and industry contributions also saw him named ‘Professional of the Year’ by the Property Council New Zealand in 2023. Jon’s passion for social mobility and environmental sustainability, coupled with his belief in the transformative power of housing, will help drive the Trust’s vision to provide whānau across Te Whanganui-a-Tara with housing that supports their wellbeing. Commenting on his appointment, Manns said, "I am absolutely committed to ensuring that Te Toi Mahana maintains its laser focus on driving the best possible outcomes for existing and future tenants, and to ensuring that we put them at the very heart of everything we do."

In his new role, Jon will focus on delivering new development to increase Te Toi Mahana’s housing stock, leveraging the opportunities provided by the gift of properties and funds by Wellington City Council, finalising a new facilities management contract, supporting tenants, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable growth. Manns continued: “I am delighted to be leading such a passionate and committed organisation at this exciting time for Te Toi Mahana and look forward to working closely with them to achieve the Trust’s vision and goals.”

The Trust Board extends its gratitude to Anne Smith and Daniel Tai for serving as Acting Chief Executives during the interim period and looks forward to welcoming Jon to the team.

For further enquiries, please contact: Andrew Turner, Board Chair, Te Toi Mahana turnerad@hotmail.com 021 159 3100

© Scoop Media

