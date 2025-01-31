Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Working From Home Data Released

Friday, 31 January 2025, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Public Service Commission

Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche today released new data on public servants working from home.

In October and November 2024, the Public Service Commission collected data from government agencies on public servants working from home in a typical week.

More than half of all public servants (55 percent) do not typically work from home or do so infrequently.

About a third (33 percent) of public servants typically work from home either one or two days per week.

Averaged across all public servants, the number of days typically worked from home is 0.9 days per week.

The most common working from home day is Friday, with 23 percent of public servants typically working from home on a Friday.

The Commissioner said the new data provides a clear picture of working from home arrangements across the public service.

“The data we have collected gives agencies and managers more visibility over working from home arrangements,” said Sir Brian.

“The data helps us to be more transparent and accountable. My expectation is that agencies will continue to monitor the arrangements against the updated guidance, which reflects the government’s expectations.”

© Scoop Media

